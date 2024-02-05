First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $285.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

