First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

