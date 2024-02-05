First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $141.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

