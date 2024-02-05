First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $4.85 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,584,269,844 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,584,269,844.31. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99989897 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $3,078,215,253.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

