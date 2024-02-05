First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 134,130 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,130 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Stock Down 2.2 %

HUN stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

