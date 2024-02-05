First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,682 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of Quanex Building Products worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 245,625 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,337 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

