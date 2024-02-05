First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 55,229 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,229 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Ichor worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 31.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $39.84.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

