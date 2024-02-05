First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hexcel worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

