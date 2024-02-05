First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,479 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 77.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 608,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 114.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after buying an additional 399,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 94.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 464,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 225,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

