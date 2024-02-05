First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

