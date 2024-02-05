First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after buying an additional 336,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

