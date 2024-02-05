First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tronox worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.96. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

