First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 100,236 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of AdvanSix worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile



AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

