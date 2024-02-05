First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 58,171 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

KALU opened at $65.66 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.25%.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

