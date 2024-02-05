First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 13,924.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENOV. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Enovis Trading Up 0.2 %

Enovis stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

