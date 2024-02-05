First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,764 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.