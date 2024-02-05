First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of FTAI Aviation worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $57.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

