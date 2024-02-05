First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 33,665 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,665 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.