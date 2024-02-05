First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 9,606 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Onto Innovation worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $172.36.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

