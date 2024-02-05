First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $54.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after buying an additional 1,299,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

