First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Verizon, Walgreens, 3M: 3 high-yield Dow stocks to buy now?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This semiconductor stock could be the best value for your money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.