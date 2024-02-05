First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 78,884 shares.The stock last traded at $69.73 and had previously closed at $70.39.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4904 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.