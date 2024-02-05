First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 78,884 shares.The stock last traded at $69.73 and had previously closed at $70.39.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4904 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.