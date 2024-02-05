FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

