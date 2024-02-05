Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 214.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
