Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $144.90. 2,565,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

