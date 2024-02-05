Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $867,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $155,749,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

