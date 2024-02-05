Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other Flagship Investments news, insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

