Flagship Investments Limited (FSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Flagship Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Flagship Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagship Investments

In other news, insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 85,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. Insiders own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

