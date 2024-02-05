Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

