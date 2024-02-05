FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 125,527 shares.The stock last traded at $52.99 and had previously closed at $53.32.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

