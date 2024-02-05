FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 60,214 shares.The stock last traded at $75.16 and had previously closed at $75.13.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,608,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 846,868 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

