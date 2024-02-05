FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $80.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

