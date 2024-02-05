FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-4.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. FMC also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-4.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in FMC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FMC by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 639,925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FMC by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

