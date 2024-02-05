Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.32

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.32 and last traded at $137.65, with a volume of 247270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $3,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 66.6% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $643,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

