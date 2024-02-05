Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

