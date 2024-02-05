Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,640.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

