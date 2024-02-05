Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

