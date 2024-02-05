Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

FTV opened at $83.02 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

