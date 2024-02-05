FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FreightCar America

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.