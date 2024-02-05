FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTAI. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

