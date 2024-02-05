GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 36,653 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves accounts for approximately 0.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,147,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 42,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

