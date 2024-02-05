GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 608,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.73% of eMagin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Stock Performance

EMAN remained flat at $2.07 during trading hours on Monday. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

