GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 252,850 ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 2.14% of ESH Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

ESH Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.34 during trading hours on Monday. 10,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

