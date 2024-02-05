GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,723 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up 2.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.50% of Amedisys worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 257.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1,082.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

AMED traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $93.97. 122,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

