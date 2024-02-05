GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $3.15 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 1.88% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 203,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

