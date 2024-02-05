GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $821,000 Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.71. 244,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,849. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Garrett Motion

In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,600,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,588,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,725,356 shares of company stock worth $14,258,246 in the last ninety days. 37.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.