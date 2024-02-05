GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.22% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 142,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

