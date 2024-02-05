GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 367,750 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,750 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 156.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

FHN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

