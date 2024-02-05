GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $594,000 Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

SQNS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Sequans Communications Profile

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 521.77%.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

