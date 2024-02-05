Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $48,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,943,000 after buying an additional 1,780,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,428,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

